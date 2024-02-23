Porter Adds New Quebec City Flights from Toronto Pearson

DALLAS — Porter Airlines (P3) is launching an additional daily round-trip service between Toronto-Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB). The daily service will commence on May 17.

The route is initially planned as a seasonal one, set to operate until October 26. This new flight is an addition to P3’s existing Quebec City schedule. The airline already operates flights between YQB and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ). The new flight will offer passengers more options when traveling between cities.

C-GKQP Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 YVR/CYVR. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

Porter Doubles Quebec City Capacity

The launch of the new service doubles P3’s capacity between YYZ and YQB. It also opens convenient connections to other destinations in PD’s route network. Through YYZ, this route connects to Western Canadian destinations such as Vancouver (YVR), Calgary (YYC), Edmonton (YEG), and Winnipeg (YWG).

“This new service will more than double our capacity between Toronto and Québec City, and gives passengers more opportunities to choose our elevated economy experience on the route. Being able to choose flights at Billy Bishop and Pearson demonstrates the range of choice that travelers have when flying to and from Toronto, with Porter having a significant presence at both airports.” Kevin Jackson, President of Porter Airlines

The daily non-stop flight departs YYZ at 09:00 and arrives in YQB at 10:25 local time. Flights will depart Quebec City at 11:20 and arrive in Toronto at 12.53. Flights will be operated by a new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, offering passengers an elevated economy-class experience.

Porter’s Economy Class offers no middle seats, complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, free premium snacks, and free and fast WiFi.

