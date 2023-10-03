Porter Airlines Announces Nonstop Flights to California

DALLAS — Today, Porter Airlines (PD) announced new routes to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO), from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). This is the first time the airline has flown to West Coast American destinations.

Flights to LAX will be launched on January 16, 2024, while flights to SFO will start operating nine days later, on January 25. Flights will be operated every day using the airline’s new Embraer E195-E2 fleet.

The medium-range jet airliner can carry up to 132 passengers in an all-economy layout. The E2 version of the E195 is modern and fuel efficient, and is also “up to 65% quieter” than previous-generation aircraft, according to the airline.

Porter also promoted its two-by-two configuration in Economy, “with no middle seats, plus large overhead bins and windows, and cabin mood lighting.”

PD’s E195-E2 seats 136 passengers in an all-economy layout. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

Executive Comments

Kevin Jackson, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of PD, said that his airline’s “arrival in California will be welcomed by those looking for a new way to travel between the West Coast and Canada.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Porter Airlines to SFO,” said Ivar Satero, SFO’s director. “We thank Porter for making SFO part of their expansion in the United States, and are confident this new service will be a success.”

Exciting times ahead as we announce our newest routes connecting Toronto Pearson (YYZ) with Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO).



🗓 Mark your calendars!

🌟 LAX Inaugural Flight: January 16, 2024

🌟 SFO Inaugural Flight: January 25, 2024 pic.twitter.com/G30aqE1OJE — Porter Airlines (@porterairlines) October 3, 2023

Porter’s Embraer Fleet

The Embraer E195-E2 joined PD’s fleet less than a year ago, with the first deliveries starting in December 2022 and the inaugural flight taking place in February 2023.

Since then, the Canadian airline has already taken delivery of almost 20 units, allowing PD to launch new, longer routes. Indeed, the airline’s only other aircraft type is the De Havilland Dash 8-400, a short-haul regional aircraft. The airline operates most of its regional flights from Toronto’s Billy Bishop City Airport (YTZ), where the airline is headquartered, while the Embraers usually fly from YYZ.

Furthermore, these new jets allowed the airline to start flying to further destinations in the US, launching flights to five airports in Florida by the end of the year, also from Toronto’s YYZ.

With these two new routes, PD expands its network between the US and Canada while offering new service to California on new-generation airliners.

Feature image: Porter Airlines has already taken delivery of almost 20 E195-E2 aircraft in less than a year. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways