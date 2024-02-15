Porter Airlines to Open Crew Bases in Ottawa, Montréal, Vancouver
Airlines Airports

Porter Airlines to Open Crew Bases in Ottawa, Montréal, Vancouver

De Havilland Dash 8-400. Photo: Porter Airlines

DALLAS — Porter Airlines (PD) is expanding its operations in Canada by establishing three new crew bases at Ottawa International Airport (YOW), Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), and Vancouver International Airport (YVR). This move will accommodate over 350 pilots and flight attendants and aligns with the airline’s growth strategy in North America.

During the summer season, PD will offer 14 nonstop routes from Ottawa, six routes from Montreal, and three routes from Vancouver. These crew bases will bolster Porter’s existing network in Eastern Canada and facilitate the airline’s expansion into Western markets.

Porter says establishing these crew bases will present significant opportunities for crew members seeking to live near their workplace. By having local crew members, the airline aims to enhance operational reliability and provide an elevated level of service to its passengers.

Porter Airline Crew. Photo: Porter Airlines
Porter Airline Crew. Photo: Porter Airlines

Timeline, Crew Numbers

The crew base in Ottawa is set to launch in June 2024 with approximately 150 crew members. The Montreal crew base will follow in July 2024, accommodating around 100 crew members. Lastly, the Vancouver crew base is scheduled to begin operations in October 2024 with approximately 100 crew members. These additions will bring the total crew members to around 2,000 by 2024.

Porter operates from an Embraer E195-E2 crew base at Toronto-Pearson, where approximately 650 pilots and 775 cabin crew members are based. Additionally, the airline has Dash 8-400 crew bases at Toronto City, Ottawa, Halifax, and Thunder Bay.

Featured image: De Havilland Dash 8-400. Photo: Porter Airlines

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

The airlines now serves 41 destinations in the US. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Avelo Airlines Announces Three New East Coast Routes

February 15, 2024
Delta Air Lines at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways
Airports, Industry

White House Announces US$970 Million for Airport Improvements

February 15, 2024
Hawaiian Airlines N780HA Boeing 787-9, KPAE PAE. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways
Airlines, Boeing, Deliveries

Hawaiian Airlines Takes Delivery of Its First Boeing

February 15, 2024
Apple Vision Pro Beond Onboard Experience. Photo: Apple
Airlines, Passenger Experience

Beond to Introduce Apple Vision Pro for Select

February 15, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X