Orlando International Airport to Become Lilium eVTOL Hub

DALLAS — eVTOL developer Lilium GmbH has chosen the future Orlando International Airport (MCO) vertiport as a network hub for Lilium Jet operators in central Florida.

This decision was made in collaboration with the City of Orlando and Lake Nona, as they worked together to establish the country’s first urban and regional air mobility network in 2020.

The designation of the MCO vertiport as a central hub for Lilium Jet operations is a significant step towards advancing Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in the region. Additionally, Lilium has expressed its support for Florida House Bill 981, which proposes designating the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) as the official Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) test site for the State of Florida. This bill aims to promote AAM activity in the state further.

According to Lillium, the future MCO vertiport and the surrounding area of Lake Nona will serve as a pivotal hub for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations in Florida. Situated in the center of the state, this network is strategically positioned to cater to the nearly 80 million annual visitors that the region attracts. The airport city of MCO is expected to become a true multimodal hub for various forms of transportation.

MCO vertiport. Render: Lilium

Recent eVTOL Momentum

We are seeing more support for the development of vertiports and the overall AAM project. Similar to Lilum’s collaboration with state officials and bill sponsors to support the vertiport legislation, recent news from Joby and AMSL Aero.

This week, the US Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) granted Joby Aviation a Part 145 Repair Station Certificate, enabling the company to carry out specific maintenance tasks on its eVTOL aircraft, representing a significant advancement toward its goal of commercializing its electric air taxi service.

In addition, Aviation Logistics ordered AMSL Aero’s Vertiia hydrogen fuel cell-powered eVTOL aircraft. This order is a first for Sydney-based AMSL Aero, collaborating with local aeromedical group CareFlight, to develop rural and regional healthcare applications for eVTOL aircraft such as the Vertiia.

The company hopes to start operating Vertiia aircraft as early as 2027, subject to the certification and approval required for the model. It has several bases in Australia: Melbourne (MEL), Sydney (SYD), Dubbo (DBO), Brisbane (BNE), Alice Springs (ASP), Katherine (KTR), and Darwin (DRW).

Featured image: Lilium GmbH