FAA Grants Joby Aviation Part 145 Maintenance Certificate

DALLAS — The FAA has granted Joby Aviation a Part 145 Repair Station Certificate, enabling the company to carry out specific maintenance tasks on its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and representing a significant advancement towards the company’s goal of commercializing its electric air taxi service.

The company can now say that it is the first eVTOL aircraft developer to obtain an FAA Part 145 Certificate, allowing Joby to carry out maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services on its eVTOL aircraft after it is approved for commercial use. In June last year, the FAA granted the company’s first aircraft, built at its Pilot Production Line in Marina, California, a Special Airworthiness Certificate.

Today follows Joby’s January announcement of its first commercial air taxi charger rollout at John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, CA.

Joby Aviation eVTOL aircraft prototype. Photo: Joby Aviation

Joby’s MRO Operations

With intentions to grow its MRO services in the upcoming months and years, the eVTOL developer will start conducting some airframe, radio, and instrument repairs on conventional aircraft under the Part 145 certificate. Additionally, Joby can provide prospective aviation technicians with compensated on-the-job training thanks to this certificate.

Bonny Simi, President of Operations, emphasized the significance of obtaining our Part 145 certificate from the FAA. This achievement is a vital milestone in establishing the necessary maintenance, repair, and overhaul services required to support Joby’s commercial flight operations. The executive adds that the FAA certification paves the way for creating career pathways for aspiring eVTOL aircraft technicians.

In 2022, Joby collaborated with Aviation High School in Queens, New York. The partnership aimed to identify and nurture local talent while integrating course materials on electric propulsion systems into the school’s curriculum. By doing so, The partnership aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge to secure employment opportunities in the upcoming era of quiet and emissions-free flights.

