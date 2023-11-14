DAS2023: Oman Air Takes Delivery of Its First 737-800BCF

DUBAI — Boeing and Oman Air (WY) have announced the order and delivery of the airline’s first 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). This order marks the carrier’s first dedicated cargo aircraft.

Oman Air Cargo experienced a significant increase in cargo volume during the first half of 2023, with a 42 percent growth compared to the same period in 2022. Capacity expansion across its passenger airplane fleet was the primary driver of this growth.

The Boeing 737-800BCF has the capability to carry up to 23.9 tons of freight and has a range of 3,750 km, which will contribute to the continued capacity growth of the cargo arm of the flag carrier of the Sultanate of Oman.

Oman Air stated that the introduction of the freighter will contribute to the growth of the air cargo logistics sector in Oman and beyond. The aircraft will be based at the strategically located Muscat hub and will enhance Oman Air’s ability to connect East and West.

Kate Schaefer, the Vice President of Boeing Commercial Modifications, mentioned that the 737-800BCF is an ideal addition to WY’s fleet, as it provides dedicated cargo capacity with the right payload and range.

Oman Air is based at Muscat International Airport (MCT) in Seeb, Muscat. This is the second Boeing order announced on Day 2 at DAS2023.

Featured image: Boeing and Oman Air announced an order and delivery of the operator’s first 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). Image: Boeing