DAS2023: SCAT Airlines Orders Seven Boeing 737-8

DUBAI — Boeing and SCAT Airlines (DV) have announced a new order for seven 737-8 aircraft that will contribute to the expansion of DV’s 737 MAX fleet. This order will nearly double the Kazakhstani airline’s existing 737 fleet and enable the airline to open new routes to European destinations.

SCAT Airlines, based at Şhymkent Airport (CIT), Kazakhstan, is known as the most rapidly growing airline in the country and has the largest aircraft fleet there. The addition of these seven Boeing 737-8 aircraft will increase DV’s carrying capacity, improve flight schedule execution, and provide opportunities for network expansion and more travel destinations for passengers.

The carrier was the first in Central Asia to operate the 737 MAX, and the carrier has three 737-8 and five 737-9 aircraft in its fleet. This recent order was not previously identified on the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website.

Brad McMullen, Boeing’s senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said that “the repeat order from SCAT Airlines demonstrates their confidence in the value, performance, and reliability of the 737 MAX family. Boeing is committed to supporting SCAT’s network expansion and playing a vital role in their long-term success.

SCAT serves 34 destinations in 11 countries.

Featured image: SCAT Airlines’ first Boeing 737-8. Photo: Being