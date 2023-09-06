Norse Atlantic Launches Paris-Los Angeles Flights

DALLAS — Long-haul low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic Airways (N0) is expanding its transatlantic operations from Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) by introducing nonstop service to Los Angeles (LAX).

This is the third route operated by N0 out of Paris, joining those to New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA). Flights will be available six times a week starting May 1, 2024.

The departure from CDG is scheduled for 16:15 local time, with an arrival at LAX at 19:05 local time. The total flight time for this journey will be approximately 11 hours and 55 minutes. Norse Atlantic Airways will utilize Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes for all routes within its network.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, the CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, expressed enthusiasm about this new direct route, which will connect two vibrant and culturally rich cities. Passengers will now have the opportunity to enjoy a seamless and convenient journey while experiencing N0’s renowned comfort, outstanding service, and competitive fares.

Norse Atlantic Airways operates a fleet of 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes for all routes within its network. These planes are distributed between the two Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) held by Norse Atlantic Airways, namely the Norwegian (N0) and the British (Z0) AOCs.

The N0 transatlantic network runs many flights between a small number of destinations. Image: Norse Atlantic Airways

Interlinking USA point-to-point with European Hubs

Norse Atlantic Airways has unveiled its intentions with the announcement of the new Paris-Los Angeles route. The airline has identified a set of destinations in the United States that consistently generate demand for low-cost transatlantic flights from Europe.

Rather than adopting the traditional “Hub and Spoke” model utilized by airlines like Emirates (EK), Singapore Airlines (SQ), or KLM (KL), N0 is pursuing a point-to-point network strategy. This approach involves interlinking every European hub with various US destinations, with a focus on New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), and Miami (MIA). Eventually, these cities will be served from Paris (CDG), London (LGW), Oslo (OSL), Berlin (BER), and Rome (FCO).

Unlike other airlines, N0 does not rely on a single major hub to channel all its flights and facilitate connections. This point-to-point network model allows the airline to minimize the costs and complexity associated with operating through a single large hub. Instead, N0 has opted to collaborate with other airlines such as EasyJet (U2), Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY), and Spirit (NK).

This collaboration provides passengers with a wider range of connecting flights and extended networks to choose from once they disembark from an N0 flight.

Featured image: Darryl Sarno/Airways