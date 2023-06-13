Norse Atlantic Airways – Miami Expansion, Promising Performance

DALLAS – Norse Atlantic Airways (N0) and its UK subsidiary Norse Atlantic UK (Z0) has announced that Miami (MIA) will become the latest addition to its network, providing service to both London (LGW) and Oslo (OSL) starting on September 18, 2023.

In May, N0 celebrated the launch of two new routes from LGW to Orlando (MCO) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL). With these additions, the airline offers three transatlantic destinations out of the seven currently available for booking from their Gatwick base. By July, Norse is expected to become the largest long-haul operator from LGW to the US, with upcoming flights to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO).

“As we celebrate the first full year of flight operations on June 14, we can look ahead with pride and a great sense of achievement as we will now have a fully operational fleet serving 12 destinations throughout the summer 2023 season – five European cities connected to seven key US destinations. We remain committed to delivering on our pledge to become the world’s first profitable low-cost long-haul airline,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, in their press release.

Norse Atlantic Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways.

May Statistics

During May, Norse Atlantic Airways achieved a 73% load factor, including charter operations, representing a six-percentage-point increase compared to the previous month. This marks the third consecutive month of load factor growth. The airline successfully operated all scheduled flights, with 80% arriving within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. In total, N0 served 58,680 passengers on 243 flights during this time.

“We are very pleased to report that May was our third highest load factor since operations began and to see a month-on-month increase for the third consecutive month. We have worked hard to ensure a robust operation and sufficient crew numbers to deliver a significant ramp-up in production for the peak summer months, and we are looking forward to welcoming on board an increasing number of passengers during this period,” Larsen added.

Featured image: Norse Atlantic Dreamliner. Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways