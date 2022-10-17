Norse Atlantic UK Obtains Permit from US DoT

DALLAS – Following the recent issuance of a UK Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, the US Department of Transportation (DoT) has proposed to grant Norse Atlantic UK (UBT) a Foreign Air Carriers Permit (FACP), paving the way for the company to begin direct transatlantic operations between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Norse Atlantic UK is an integrated subsidiary of the Norwegian low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways (N0). The airline plans to operate a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft based at London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW).

Following widespread support on both sides of the Atlantic from the AFA, Cockpit Association of Norway, BALPA, and Unite unions, as well as airports, business leaders, politicians, and others, the US DOT decision, allows the company to plan routes between LGW and the United States that will benefit consumers, businesses, and local economies.

The US DOT emphasized that Norse Atlantic UK had proved that it was a financially and operationally stable business; it was also established that allowing Norse UK to operate was obviously in the best interests of US residents.

Norse UK and US flags. Photo: Norse Atlantic UK

Comments from Norse Atlantic CEO

Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of N0, said, “We are very thankful for the support that we have received on both sides of the Atlantic throughout our application. This milestone represents a huge step in creating competition in the transatlantic market that will benefit consumers, stimulate business travel and lead to job creation.”

Larsen added, “We are pleased that we will continue to deliver on our pledge to democratize transatlantic travel and we look forward to expanding our point-to-point route network between London Gatwick and the US as part of our summer 2023 schedule.”

Norse Atlantic only operates cutting-edge Dreamliners with two cabin configurations, Premium and Economy. Passengers can select from three easy fares: Light, Classic, and Plus, which reflect how they wish to travel and which options are important to them.

Light fares are the most affordable option from Norse, whilst Plus fares feature the maximum baggage allowance, two meal options, an improved airport and onboard experience, and additional ticket flexibility.

