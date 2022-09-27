Norse Atlantic Receives AOC from UK Regulator

DALLAS – The UK Civil Aviation Authority has granted Norse Atlantic Airways (N0) its air operator’s certificate (AOC) and operating license (OL), enabling the airline to begin conducting regular operations from the United Kingdom.

Upon receiving regulatory approval, the low-cost long-haul airline plans to begin transatlantic flights between London Gatwick (LGW) and a number of US cities.

The announcement comes a little over two months after Norse Atlantic Airways UK, a subsidiary of the airline, submitted an application to the US Department of Transportation for a foreign carrier permit. The airline looks to ramp up its operations between London and the US for its summer 2023 schedule.

Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways

About Norse Atlantic Airways

In the middle of the summer of 2022, N0 launched its first commercial long-haul service between Oslo (OSL) and New York (JFK).

The airline was launched by some of the teams responsible for creating the low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY). The latter underwent a restructuring after accruing significant debt and is currently primarily concentrating its fleet and short-haul flights inside Europe.

The low-cost long-haul airline now has eight Boeing 787 Dreamliners in its fleet, and it intends to operate fifteen 787s altogether.

Featured image: Norse Atlantic Dreamliner. Photo: Norse Atlantic Airways