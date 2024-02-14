Nolinor Ramps Up Flights with Reintroduction of Boeing 737-200

DALLAS – Nolinor Aviation (N5) has announced it is reintroducing a Boeing 737-200 aircraft to its fleet. The move marks the company’s first significant expansion in its northern division in the last three years. Known for operations in north regions, N5 is responding to increasing demand for efficient, robust aircraft capable of operating on gravel runways amid the surge in mining activities in Nunavut.

The Boeing 737-200 is critical to the success of N5’s northern operations. The aircraft, known for its adaptability to challenging northern terrains, represents a significant investment for the airline. The aircraft underwent extensive mechanical refurbishments, taking over seven months and costing over US$3 million. This model holds special value in the aviation industry, with only a Boeing certification for gravel runway operations.

Boeing Canada’s President, Charles Sullivan, said, “The 737 family is uniquely equipped to operate across Canada, enabling Nolinor to fly passengers and provide essential services to remote, northern regions.” Furthermore, Boeing said it will stand behind the Boeing 732 model. Sullivan said, “Backed by Boeing’s global Customer Support team, we’ll continue to support the 737-200 through the entire life of the fleet.”

Nolinor C-GTUK Boeing 737-2B6C(A). Photo: Casey Groulx/Airways

Right Equipment for the Region

Marco Prud’Homme, President of Nolinor Aviation, said that the Boeing 737-200 was the ideal aircraft for its operations in northern regions. The company, which had scaled down its fleet during the pandemic, is now ramping up operations to meet rising demand.

Prud’Homme said, “The consensus among aviation experts is clear – the 737-200 remains the optimal choice for serving the challenging northern regions. We strategically adjusted our fleet size during the pandemic, but we are now returning to our previous capacity. This reinstatement is a testament to our commitment to the North and our confidence in the 737-200’s capabilities. With Boeing’s continuous support, we foresee a long and sustainable operational future for this aircraft, spanning several decades.”

In addition to its fleet expansion, N5 is also working on other projects. These developments are part of the airline’s broader strategy to adapt to evolving market demands and to continue providing specialized air transport services in northern regions.

Featured image: Nolinor C-GTUK Boeing 737-2B6C(A). Photo: Casey Groulx/Airways