New Airlines Set to Take Flight in 2024

DALLAS — The aviation industry is gearing up for an exciting year, with several new airline startups ready to debut in 2024. These newcomers promise to offer innovative travel experiences and potentially disrupt the established market.
It’s important to note that airline launch dates and details can be subject to change. However, these startups represent a diverse range of approaches, from environmental consciousness to regional connectivity. Here’s a closer look at some of the most promising entrants:
Early Birds (Q1 Launches)
- Really Cool Airlines (Thailand): Targeting underserved routes in Asia, this startup aims to connect Bangkok with destinations like Japan, Singapore, and China. Starting with Airbus A330-300s, they prioritize customer satisfaction and regional connectivity. In addition to their A330-300s, the Bangkok-based carrier also has Airbus A350-900s on order.
- NEOM Airlines (Saudi Arabia): Aligned with the ambitious NEOM project, this airline will initially operate existing aircraft with a focus on sustainability through SAF usage. As NEOM progresses, expect a transition to newer, environmentally conscious models. The Saudi Arabian startup is unique in that it’s planning to be based in a city that does not exist yet. The airline’s namesake is the future city of NEOM, a city planned on the Red Sea by the Saudi Arabian government.
- Air Japan (Japan): Set to directly compete with Japan Airlines’ ZIPAIR Tokyo, Air Japan is gearing up for a launch on its first flight to Bangkok in early February. The ANA-owned airline markets itself as a low-cost carrier, with its plans for a medium-haul route network already taking the form of flights to Seoul and Bangkok. Like most low-cost airlines, Air Japan’s Boeing 787s will be equipped with an economy-class cabin. This contrasts with its competitor, which offers a business-class product as well as a standard economy.
Mid-Year Momentum (Q2 Launch)
- Air Cahana (USA): Championing decarbonization, Air Cahana will utilize hydrogen-powered turboprops for domestic routes. This eco-friendly approach, coupled with their commitment to affordability, promises to shake up the US regional market. The US startup is set to launch with a fleet of Pilatus PC-12s, powered by an environmentally clean fuel composed of hydrogen.
- Global Airlines (the UK): Using a fleet of only Airbus A380s, Global Airlines is perhaps the most anticipated airline to launch this year. James Asquith, founder of the popular travel website Holiday Swap, founded the airline with the hopes of connecting major cities in the US and the UK. Global Airlines is set to bag routes between London, New York, and Los Angeles, operating its A380s in a three-class configuration.
Emerging Possibilities (Q3 and Beyond)
- Pattaya Airways: The Pattaya Group airline will provide international air cargo services, a strategic move in line with the growth trends observed in the industry. The cargo newcomer received the Air Operating License (AOL) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on September 18, 2023, and plans to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- P80 Air: Thailand’s Ministry of Transport has also issued an AOL to P80 Air. The AOL is a precursor to securing an air operator’s certificate (AOC). The startup is eyeing a launch in the third quarter of 2024.
It’s no secret that what 2024 has to offer will be a momentous year for aviation, whether that be with new startups, new aircraft, or new routes. These startups may not even take off, as many aviation start-ups never leave the ground. However, with these airlines, the future shows promise in the worlds of low-cost and sustainable travel.
Featured Image: Global Airlines