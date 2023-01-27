Lufthansa Technik to Provide Base Maintenance for Flyr

DALLAS — Lufthansa Technik AG is to perform extensive base maintenance services on Norway-based airline Flyr’s (FS) Boeing 737-8 and 737-800 aircraft.

Lufthansa Technik Budapest is tasked to perform scheduled base checks on the start-up airline’s fleet. According to the MRO, the three-year contract for the overhaul of the Boeing 737 fleet’s first layover period has already begun.

Last month, the airline confirmed that it had applied to the US Department of Transportation (DoT) for a permit to operate non-scheduled charter and wet lease flights into and out of the US.

According to the Norwegian LCC, its revised strategy calls for seizing business opportunities outside of its home market during the slow season, following an increase in requests from North American businesses to operate charter and wet lease flights.

The airline has a fleet of 12 aircraft, including six Boeing 737-8s and six Boeing 737-800s.

Photo: Lufthansa Technik

Comments from Flyr, Lufthansa Technik Officials

“Lufthansa Technik has supported us with component service and been a reliable partner since the start in 2021,” says Magnus Wannebo, Technical Director at Flyr. “We are very confident that the good support and cooperation will continue as we start our first heavy maintenance checks.”

The first layover has already begun at Lufthansa Technik Budapest. “FLYR is building a state-of-the-art fleet with the Boeing 737-800s and especially the 737 MAX,” says Tanja Pustolla, Sales Manager at Lufthansa Technik. “Our team in Budapest prepared early for the first Boeing 737 MAX base maintenance events and, as a competence center, is now particularly looking forward to FLYR’s fleet.”

With its entire fleet, Flyr has already been a Total Component Services customer of Lufthansa Technik since the airline was founded in 2021.

The now expanded cooperation with the young airline extends the MOR’s activities in Northern Europe and the company’s strong market presence in Norway.

Featured image: Alberto Cucini/Airways