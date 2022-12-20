Flyr Applies for Foreign Air Carrier Permit in the US

DALLAS — Flyr (FS) has confirmed that it has applied to the US Department of Transportation (DoT) for a permit to operate non-scheduled charter and wet lease flights into and out of the US.

According to the Norwegian LCC, its revised strategy now calls for seizing business opportunities outside of its home market during the slow season, following an increase in requests from North American businesses to operate charter and wet lease flights.

Flyr claims it is diversifying its production to meet seasonal demand and lower risk in order to create a financially stable airline. As a result, the Norwegian will use several of its aircraft and crew in other markets, like North America, during the winter when demand in Europe is lower.

On November 4, 2022, the airline announced a private share placement in a bid to raise much-needed “near-term liquidity” after revealing that its financial situation was “very strained.” However, the scheme, which it hoped would raise NOK430m (US$43m), was dropped after failing to reach enough subscribers.

Now, staffing shortages across the pond might be the silver lining for the struggling airline.

Comments from Flyr CEO

“The shortage of aircraft and crew in the North American market increases the demand for charter and wet lease operations. As Flyr can deliver an attractive product consisting of state-of-the-art aircraft and professional crews to many of the customers who have reached out to us over the past months, we will today apply for a US foreign air carrier permit so that we may offer non-scheduled charter and wet lease flight from November 2023,” said Flyr CEO, Brede Huser.

“Flyr is a modern, small and flexible airline, which can adapt quickly to market changes and demand. The opportunities we now see in North America secure revenue in the low season in Europe while it also gives some of our amazing pilots and cabin crew the opportunity to work in a different country during parts of the year,” added the CEO via aviationbusinessnews.com.

The airline launched operations in 2021 and has been desperately trying to cut costs in recent months. In October, management announced that it would be slashing its operation this winter by 50% to try and save approximately NOK400m (US$38m).

Featured image: Flyr LN-FGJ 737 MAX 8. Alberto Cucini/Airways