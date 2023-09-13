Lufthansa Launches Seattle-Munich Nonstop Connection

DALLAS — Lufthansa (LH), one of the longest-serving international carriers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), is expanding its global connections by introducing a new nonstop service from SEA to Munich (MUC), Germany, starting on May 30, 2024. This new route will be the only direct flight from SEA to MUC.

Lance Lyttle, the Managing Director at SEA, expressed excitement about the new service, stating that Munich’s thriving technology, aerospace, and biotech industries align perfectly with the innovative economy of the Puget Sound region. He emphasized the mutual benefits that this new connection will bring to both communities and praised Lufthansa as an exceptional long-term partner for the airport.

The new LH service will initially operate daily starting May 30 and then be reduced to three times per week during the winter season. Flights will be operated using the fuel-efficient A350-900 aircraft, known for its low noise levels and environmental friendliness.

The flight schedule is as follows:

MUC to SEA: LH488, departure at 3:30 p.m., arrival at 4:55 p.m. (same day)

SEA to MUC: LH489, departure at 6:50 p.m., arrival at 1:45 p.m. (next day)

Dirk Janzen, the Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Lufthansa Group, expressed Lufthansa’s commitment to facilitating connections between Washington state’s thriving high-tech and aviation industries and companies in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. He highlighted the expansion of Lufthansa’s services, offering direct flights with their modern Airbus A350-900 aircraft to Munich, which serves as a gateway to numerous additional flights for local customers.

SEA has seen significant growth in its international services, with the introduction of 13 new routes since 2020, the 13th being LH. According to SEA, there are 46 international services operating at the airport with 25 airlines offering nonstop flights to 29 different international destinations.

With this new SEA connection, the German carrier continues to broaden its flight offerings to the United States. This week, the airline included Minneapolis and Raleigh-Durham in its flight schedule for the first time. Apart from SEA, new flights from Munich are now available to Hong Kong and Johannesburg, and the number of A380 destinations from Munich has more than doubled.

Featured image: Lufthansa D-AIXN Airbus A350-900. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways