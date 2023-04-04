Lufthansa Cargo Launches New Destinations

DALLAS – Lufthansa (LH) Cargo is expanding its European route network by adding new destinations starting in April. The German cargo carrier will now serve twelve destinations on over 50 weekly flights with Airbus A321 freighter aircraft.

The new destinations include Larnaca in Cyprus, Athens, and Milan. Two weekly connections to Larnaca in a combined routing with Athens will be available from April 12.

The addition of a weekly connection to Milan will link the region of Lombardy in northern Italy with Central Europe and the rest of the world. Customers will be able to enjoy fast and direct routes to the hub in Frankfurt with onward transportation to worldwide destinations.

The cargo airline has been providing swift and flexible transportation options to customers through their A321F connections in both scheduled and charter businesses for a year. At present, They have two A321F freighters, and this fleet will be expanded to four by the end of the summer.

The Airbus A321 freighter’s main deck has 14 pallet and container positions with a payload of 28 tons, and the lower deck has ten positions.

The adaptations of the flight schedule for short- and medium-haul routes that come with the expansion of the fleet are in the planning phase.

Lufthansa Cargo D-ALFI Boeing 777-F | Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Executive Comments

Ashwin Bhat, Chief Commercial Officer at LH Cargo, expresses satisfaction and positive response from customers towards the first year of A321 operations. The carrier plans to expand its presence in the fast-growing e-commerce segment and the field of individual transport solutions according to customer needs.

With the addition of Larnaca, Athens, and Milan, Lufthansa Cargo has included promising destinations to its route network. The company aims to maintain its well-known service and product quality while expanding its presence.

In addition to expanding its short- and medium-haul services, LH Cargo has 79 weekly connections with 16 Boeing 777 cargo jets to intercontinental destinations in the summer flight schedule.

The company also markets the belly capacities of over 7,000 flights operated by LH, Austrian Airlines (OS), Brussels Airlines (SN), Eurowings Discover (4Y), and SunExpress (XQ).

Feature Image: Lufthansa Cargo A321F. Photo: Lufthansa Cargo