LEVEL Expands Transatlantic Network, Adds Miami Flights

DALLAS — The low-cost subsidiary airline LEVEL (IB), which is part of the International Airlines Group (IAG), has announced a significant expansion of its transatlantic network. This expansion includes a 25% increase in seat availability and the launch of a new direct flight from Barcelona (BCN) to Miami International Airport (MIA), marking the airline’s first-ever landing in Florida.

Despite the challenging Europe-United States market, the Spanish LCC is experiencing rapid growth and currently operates its largest network since its establishment in 2017.

The expansion will begin on October 28, 2023, coinciding with the start of the winter season. IB will enhance its presence in Buenos Aires (EZE), the capital of Argentina, by offering a total of nine weekly services from Barcelona. Additionally, the number of flights to Santiago de Chile (SCL) will increase to five per week during the winter season.

LEVEL will make its inaugural landing in Miami on March 31, 2024, becoming the first US city to be served from Barcelona.

El Mago Pop A330-300 livery. Photo: El Mago Pop

Made Possible by More Aircraft

Alongside the significant increase in flights from Barcelona (BCN) to destinations in the Americas, IB is planning a substantial expansion of its fleet. Three additional second-hand Airbus A330-200 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered soon.

These Airbus aircraft will be operated by the Spanish LCC, but flights will be registered under its parent airline, Iberia. Out of the three A330s, two will be equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines, which are different from the more commonly used General Electric CF6 engines.

Furthermore, IB is currently leasing a single Airbus A330-300, the larger variant, from ACMI operator Wamos Air (EB). This aircraft has a special paint scheme promoting the “El Mago Pop” shows on Broadway.

Featured image: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways