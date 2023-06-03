LEVEL Unveils ‘El Mago Pop’ Livery on First A330-300

DALLAS — Barcelona-based LEVEL Airlines (IB) has unveiled its new “El Mago Pop” livery on its fifth Airbus A330-300. The long-haul low-cost carrier will showcase a special livery dedicated to Antonio Diaz, “El Mango Pop,” a magician and entertainer in Spain.

The livery marks the upcoming launch of the Diaz show in New York City. Diaz, who is known as one of the greatest Catalan talents, will perform 18 shows on Broadway between August 12 and August 27, 2023. Some features of the cabin, including the headrests, have been decorated with the Spanish entertainer’s logo.

LEVEL’s Commercial Director Lucía Adrover commented, “Being the official airline that takes El Mago Pop on its first adventure in the United States is for the company a piece of news that makes us proud and excited. Our mission is to connect Barcelona with America, and initiatives like this, also allow us to create an added cultural common thread between both destinations, hand in hand with an international benchmark of Catalan entertainment and talent such as El Mago Pop.”

Wamos Air EC-NHM Airbus A330-300. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

LEVEL’s A330-300

The 15-year-old Airbus A330-300 variant in LEVEL’s fleet and seats 375 seats in an all-economy configuration. It is leased from Spanish charter carrier Wamos Air (EB), which will operate the route between BCN and JFK on behalf of LEVEL.

The aircraft, registered EC-NHM, will allow the IAG member airlines to offer daily flights between Barcelona-El Prat (BCN) and New York John F. Kenney (JFK). Additionally, LEVEL will also be increasing the number of flights from BCN to Boston Logan (BOS) and Santiago de Chile (SCL).

LEVEL, which started operations in June 2017, is a low-cost long-haul airline started by the International Airlines Group (IAG). The airline, which is based in Barcelona El- Prat, offers nonstop service to six destinations across North and South America.

These include New York (JFK), Buenos Aires (EZE), Santiago de Chile (SCL), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and Boston Logan (BOS). The airline has a fleet of seven Airbus A330-200s, which are operated by Iberia, and one Airbus A330-300, which Wamos Air operates.

Featured image: LEVEL’s El Mago Pop A330-300 livery. Photo: El Mago Pop