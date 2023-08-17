LATAM Peru to Launch London Heathrow Service

DALLAS — LATAM Peru (LP) has announced that it will be introducing a new service from London Heathrow (LHR) to Lima, Peru, starting December 2, its second transatlantic route after Madrid.

This new route will operate five times a week on Boeing 787 aircraft with 30 business class seats and 283 economy class seats and a flight duration of 12 hours eastbound and 13 hours westbound.

The flights from LHR will depart on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 22:30 and arrive in Lima at 06:35 the next day. Return flights from Lima will depart on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 21:00 and arrive in London at 14:00 the following day.

Davide Loppolo, LATAM Airlines’ regional commercial director for central and southeast Europe, the UK, the Nordics, the Middle East, and South Africa, described this new service as a “historic milestone” for the airline.

He emphasized that it will be the only direct route between Peru and the UK, offering passengers a convenient and efficient travel option given that British Airways (BA) seasonal flights between London Gatwick Airport (LGW) and Lima were axed even before the pandemic.

LATAM Airlines currently operates flights to South America from multiple European countries, including Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Germany, and the UK. The airline also operates a four-times-weekly service from LHR to São Paulo, Brazil.

This new London route will be one of the longest for the South American airline group after LATAM Chile’s (LA) Australian routes to Melbourne and Sydney and a couple of hundred miles longer than LATAM Brazil’s (JJ) Los Angeles route, according to onemileatatime.com.

Featured image: LATAM CC-BGM Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways