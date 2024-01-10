LATAM Group Transports 74 Million Passengers in 2023

DALLAS — According to the latest operational statistics released today, the LATAM group transported around 74 million passengers in 2023, which marks an 18.3% increase compared to 2022 and a return to pre-pandemic levels.

The airline group says an increase in passengers in the domestic markets of Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru drove this growth, while the international segment continues to recover. Presently, the group offers a vast and robust network connecting passengers to 147 destinations across four continents.

Boeing 767-300F N536LA LATAM Cargo KMIA. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

LATAM Group: 2023 in Numbers

The consolidated capacity of the LATAM group, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), increased by 20.6% compared to 2022, aligning with the updated guidance published in August. In December 2023, the group reported a 13.2% increase in capacity compared to the same month in 2022, with the international segment growing by 18.6% and the domestic markets of Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru experiencing a 16.3% capacity increase.

Passenger traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), saw a significant annual increase of 23.1% compared to 2022, largely driven by a 39.4% rise in international demand throughout the year. In December, passenger traffic increased by 21.8% compared to December 2022. All segments where the group operates noted growth: 29.1% in international routes, 21.7% in the domestic markets of Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, and 11.7% in the Brazilian domestic market.

During 2023, the LATAM group achieved a consolidated passenger load factor of 83.1%, reflecting a 1.7 percentage point increase from 2022. In December 2023, the consolidated passenger load factor reached 84.4%, marking a 6.0 percentage point increase compared to December 2022.

Regarding cargo, the LATAM group’s capacity measured in available ton-kilometers (ATK) reached 7,171 million in 2023, representing a 14.6% increase compared to 2022. In December 2023, ATKs experienced an 11.3% increase compared to December 2022, reaching 668 million available ton-kilometers.

Featured image: LATAM Airlines Airbus A320s. Photo: Joao Pedro Santoro/Airways