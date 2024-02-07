JetBlue Names Marty St. George as New President

DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) has announced the appointment of Marty St. George as the company’s next president, effective February 26, 2024. He will report to Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s current president and incoming CEO.

Marty St. George is a 30-year industry veteran who served as a JetBlue leadership team member from 2006 to 2019. At B6, he held various positions, including vice president of planning, senior vice president of marketing and commercial, executive vice president, and chief commercial officer. St. George played a key role in developing the airline’s focus city strategy, establishing airline partnerships, and shaping the brand and product strategy.

Since 2020, St. George has served as the chief commercial officer at LATAM Airlines Group (LA), the largest airline holding company in Latin America, based in Santiago, Chile. Before joining LA, he operated an airline strategy consulting practice and was the interim chief commercial officer at Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY).

As president of B6, St. George will lead the company’s commercial functions, including marketing, loyalty, network planning, airline partnerships, sales, and revenue management. He will oversee customer support, enterprise and operational planning, corporate communications, and B6 Travel Products (JTP).

Joanna Geraghty, B6’s current president and COO, who will succeed Robin Hayes as the company’s CEO, effective February 12, 2024.

Featured image: N3085J JetBlue Airways Airbus A220-300 KBOS BOS. Photo: Marry Basaria/Airways