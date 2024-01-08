JetBlue Announces Joanna Geraghty as CEO Successor

DALLAS — JetBlue Airways (B6) has announced that Joanna Geraghty, currently serving as president and chief operating officer, will take over as CEO, effective February 12, 2024. Geraghty will be the first female CEO of a major US airline.

Geraghty will take the helm during a crucial phase for the airline as it awaits the DOJ’s decision on its merger with Spirit Airlines (NK) and grapples with declining revenues due to sluggish domestic travel demand and the dissolution of its agreement with American Airlines (AA) to create the Northeast Alliance.

Robin Hayes, the current CEO, will continue to be a part of the company’s Board of Directors until that time, after which Geraghty will join the Board. Hayes will then serve as a strategic advisor to the company in the following months.

Robin Hayes. Photo: IATA

Robin Hayes’ Tenure at JetBlue

In his statement, Hayes expressed mixed emotions about retiring from an airline he loves but assured that he would always support the airline’s success. After almost 35 years in the industry, he acknowledged that the challenges and pressures of the job have taken a toll on his health, leading him to prioritize his well-being. He expressed gratitude for the exciting years and the privilege of working for an airline with a unique brand, culture, and team.

As CEO, the British-born Hayes has several notable accomplishments. One of the initiatives he spearheaded was the introduction of JetBlue Mint, a premium cabin offering on select transcontinental flights. Additionally, he has played a key role in the growth and development of the airline in the last nine years, having served as the president since January 1, 2014, and then as the CEO since February 16, 2015.

Furthermore, Hayes has been instrumental in overseeing the airline’s revenue and operational functions, including marketing and sales, during his tenure as the chief commercial officer. These accomplishments demonstrate his significant contributions to the success and expansion of the Long Island City-based airline.

About Joanna Geraghty

On her part, Geraghty expressed honor and excitement in her new role as CEO. She recognized B6 as a disruptor in the industry, known for its brand, customer experience, and crew members.

Geraghty said, “I’m excited to continue working with JetBlue’s 25,000 crewmembers who are as energized as I am about challenging the status quo and bringing humanity to an industry long dominated by the legacy carriers. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last 20-plus years, and I am looking forward to building on this momentum as we execute on our strategic initiatives, return to profitable growth, and generate sustainable value for our shareholders and all our stakeholders.”

For her nearly 20-year career at B6, Geraghty has held various roles, progressively increasing in responsibility. In 2018, she became the president and chief operating officer, overseeing the airline’s operations and commercial performance, including network, brand, marketing, and revenue management. Before this, she served as the executive vice president for customer experience, responsible for airports, customer support, and inflight service.

She also held positions as the executive vice president and chief people officer, as well as vice president, associate general counsel, and director of litigation and regulatory affairs. Geraghty has also been a member of the board of the JetBlue Foundation. Before joining B6, she worked as a partner at the law firm Holland & Knight.

In May of last year, Joanna Geraghty was awarded the prestigious Tony Jannus Award for 2023, making her only the second woman to receive this esteemed aviation honor in its 59-year history.

Featured image: JetBlue’s new CEO, Joanna Geraghty. Photo: Tampa International Airport