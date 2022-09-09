September 9, 2022
JetBlue and Emirates Cut Ties
Airlines Industry

  September 9, 2022
DALLAS – New York-based JetBlue (B6) and Dubai-based Emirates (EK) are to end their partnership ahead of a rumoured tie-up between the latter and United Airlines (UA).

The alliance, first announced on July 1, 2012, will cease on October 30, 2012. After this date, customers will no longer be able to earn miles through their frequent flyer programs.

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways.

In a statement, B6 said, “JetBlue is ending its codeshare partnership with Emirates effective October 30, 2022 and customers will no longer be able to purchase itineraries with Emirates-operated flights through JetBlue booking channels. JetBlue customers with existing bookings which include an Emirates-operated segment will not see any changes to their itineraries, however travelers will not accrue TrueBlue points on Emirates-operated flights on or after October 30.”

New Partners

Emirates had been looking for a North American partner to feed its Dubai (DXB) flights at its US hubs for some years. In turn, it brought more passengers to JetBlue, who could fill seats on thinner markets with transit passengers.

If the rumoured alliance between UA and EK is announced, it will be a significant move after many years of tense relationships between Middle Eastern and US airlines. The two carriers are due to hold a “special event” on September 14 in Washington, D.C.

JetBlue will continue its relationship with Qatar Airways. Photo: Qatar Airways.

JetBlue, however, still maintains its partnership with Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways (QR), which began in April 2021. This gives B6 customers extensive travel options between the US, the Middle East, Asia and Africa via QR’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) hub.

Featured Image: B6 Airbus A320 (N794JB). Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways.

