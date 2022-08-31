Emirates Transports over 10 Million Summer Travelers

DALLAS – This summer, more than 10 million passengers traveled to 130 destinations on approximately 35,000 flights operated by Emirates (EK), the largest international airline in the world. 130 locations.

During what has been coined as the “Summer of Chaos,” the airline increased its flight frequency to 33 cities on well-traveled routes around Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as to popular vacation destinations like the Seychelles, Maldives, Mexico, and Miami, to better meet passenger demand during this busy time.

The world’s largest commercial jet, the recognizable Emirates A380, was also put to use by EK to meet increased consumer demand in over 30 cities around its network.

Frequent fliers and premium travelers were also able to enjoy the airline’s reopened 32 distinctive Emirates Lounges, including 25 dedicated lounges at major airports around its network. In almost all of the destinations it serves, the airline had also brought back its renowned complimentary Chauffeur Drive airport transfers for First and Business Class passengers.

Millions of monthly EK passengers arrive, exit, and transit through the airline’s hub, Dubai International (DXB), the busiest international airport in the world.

Emirates keeps has also continued to expand its capacity and network as travel restrictions loosen. It presently clocks 74% of its pre-pandemic network and capacity, with aims to raise that to 80% by the end of the year.

Additionally, the airline will start a US$2bn refurbishment program in November to outfit 120 aircraft with the newest onboard technologies.

Emirates is one of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates. Based in Garhoud, Dubai, the airline is a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai’s Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Emirates A6-EUJ Airbus A380-861. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways