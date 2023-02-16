JetBlue Sets 250-daily-flight Goal from Fort Lauderdale

DALLAS — Yesterday, American low-cost carrier (LCC) JetBlue Airways (B6) announced a new service from Miami-Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) to Tallahassee (TLH) starting in January 2024. With the announcement, B6 laid out a new master plan with the goal of reaching 250 daily flights from FLL by 2027.

The airline stated that “convenient travel to Tallahassee is essential, given its critical role as the Florida state capital and as home to major universities.” Because of that, and in order to offer passengers an alternative to driving between the two cities, JetBlue will connect FLL with TLH on a daily basis, with flights going on sale in the coming months.

Mark E. Gale, CEO of Aviation at Fort Lauderdale, stated: “We applaud JetBlue’s plans to offer new nonstop jet service from FLL to Tallahassee next January, an option long sought after for many years, and we are encouraged by their support for FLL’s Master Plan. We look forward to working with JetBlue on its robust growth plans for FLL, which includes new international service.”

The Caribbean is one of the most important markets served out of the main Florida airports; Miami (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL). Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

The Broward County’s Master Plan

The “MasterPlan” is the name B6 has assigned to the massive operation happening soon at FLL, which seeks more low-fare, high-value flights in Southern Florida, and has the goal of offering to customers the aforementioned number of daily flights out of the airport in the coming four years.

The key factor supporting this operation is the planned combination of B6 with Spirit Airlines (NK), which would eventually enable the airline to offer flights to approximately 30 markets not yet served by either carrier out of FLL. Furthermore, the larger network would make a number of routes viable that aren’t today, including destinations such as Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, or Costa Rica.

Finally, in the longer term, B6 would launch new services between Fort Lauderdale and Europe, entering into direct competition with not only long-haul low-cost carriers such as Condor (DE) or Norse (N0), which has just announced new Florida flights but also with full-service airlines such as American Airlines (AA).

At the moment of writing, B6 operates a successful network of transatlantic flights from New York and Boston to London and has announced further plans to add new flights to Paris.

Featured image: Andrew Henderson/Airways