Japan Airlines Orders 42 New Aircraft

DALLAS — Japan Airlines (JL) has announced the purchase of 21 Airbus A350-900, along with 11 A321neo aircraft, and 10 Boeing 787 aircraft. The Tokyo-based airline intends to deploy the Airbus A350-900XWB to international destinations, as part of its fleet renewal plan.

The airline is currently deploying its A350-900s on high-density domestic routes within Japan. Depending on the configuration, JL flies up to 391 passengers on the A350-900. Of the 21 A350s, 20 aircraft will feature international configuration and one will feature domestic configuration to replace the A350-900 aircraft lost in January 2024. These new A350s will be delivered starting in 2027 and 2025 respectively.

Japan Airlines (JAL) JA863J Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Additional Order for Boeing 787, A321neo

Japan Airlines has also announced plans to add 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which will be deployed on flights to North America, Asia, and India, where the airline anticipates strong growth. Deliveries for these additional Beoing 787 Dreamliners will start in 2027.

The Japanese carrier has also ordered 11 Airbus A321neo, with the delivery of the first aircraft expected in 2028. With this order, JL joins the A320neo family and the A321neos will operate on domestic routes.

Japan Airlines plans to phase out its aging Boeing 767s and replace the type with the single-aisle Airbus A321neo. At the moment of writing, the airline has not confirmed its engine choices for the A321neo. The old Boeing 737-800 fleet will be replaced with the new Boeing 737-8, starting from 2026.

Feature Image: Japan Airlines Aircraft Rendering. Photo: Japan Airlines