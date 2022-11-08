IATA Reports Reduction in Global Air Cargo Demand

DALLAS – The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents some 290 airlines, has revealed that demand for global air cargo has decreased, according to their lates figures for September 2022.

Worldwide demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CKTs), fell by 10.6% compared to last year. International operations were also down 10.6% but remained close to pre-pandemic levels. Air freight capacity, meanwhile, was up by 2.4% over September 2021 but still below pre-pandemic levels.

Global Issues

Speaking of the shift, IATA Director General Willie Walsh said, “While air cargo’s activity continues to track near to 2019 levels, volumes remain below 2021’s exceptional performance as the industry faces some headwinds.

Cargojet Airways (W8) Boeing 757-200(P2F). Photo: Max Langley/Airways.

“At the consumer level, with travel restrictions lifting post-pandemic, people are likely to spend more on vacation travel and less on e-commerce. And at the macro-level, increasing recession warnings are likely to have a negative impact on the global flows of goods and services, balanced slightly by a stabilization of oil prices.”

He added, “Against this backdrop, air cargo is bearing up well. And a strategic slow-down in capacity growth from 6.3% in August to 2.4% in September demonstrates the flexibility the industry has in adjusting to economic developments,”

The Numbers

The weakest performance was seen across the Middle East, with a year-on-year decrease in cargo volumes of 15.8%. IATA blamed the drop on ‘stagnant cargo volumes to/from Europe.’ Despite the drop, Emirates (EK) has announced an order for five additional Boeing 777 Freighters for its SkyCargo division.

Indeed, Europe itself also faired poorly, with volumes down 15.6% compared to the same period in 2021. This has been attributed to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and extensive labour shortages. The same factors were also blamed on the Asia-Pacific region volumes being down by 10.7%. Extensive covid related travel restrictions across China also impacted the figure.

In North America, carrier’s posted a 6% decrease in volumes in September 2022 Vs. September 2021.

Middle Eastern cargo volumes saw the biggest drop. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

On the other end of the scale, Latin American carriers enjoyed an increase of 10.8%, brought on by introducing new cargo services and acquiring additional aircraft. Africa also saw volumes increase by 0.1%.

While cargo volumes may have been down, cargo capacity was up year-on-year for all except two regions observed: Asia-Pacific +2.8%, North America +4.6%, Europe +0.2% and Latin America +18.4%. Middle East Capacity was down 2.8%, while African capacity fell by 4.1% compared to 2021 levels.

Featured Image: One region that has bucked the downward trend is Latin America. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways.