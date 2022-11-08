Emirates Expands SkyCargo Fleet With Boeing 777F Order

DALLAS – Dubai-based Emirates (EK) has announced a firm order for five Boeing 777 Freighters in a deal valued in excess of US$1.7 billion at list prices. The airframes will add to Emirates SkyCargo’s existing fleet of eleven 777Fs.

EK is the world’s largest operator of the 777, with almost 150 in its fleet. It was also one of the launch customers of the freighter variant. Deliveries of the first two airframes will begin in 2024. The final three will arrive in 2025.

Working with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), EK will also convert ten of its 777-300ERs starting next year. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Air Freight Demand Confidence

Speaking of the order, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airlines and Group, said: “Emirates is investing in new freighters so that we can continue to serve customer demand with the latest fuel-efficient aircraft. This order reflects Emirates’ confidence in air freight demand and overall aviation sector growth.”

“It lays the ground for our continued growth, which is driven by the reach of our diverse global network, the advanced handling infrastructure at our Dubai hub, and the tailored transport solutions that Emirates has developed to serve our varied customers’ needs, “he added.

EK SkyCargo, established in October 1985, announced an order for two additional 777Fs at last year’s Dubai Airshow. Both were delivered this year. It is also planning to convert ten of its passenger 777-300ERs into freighters.

The additional airframes will expand SkyCargo’s 777F fleet to 16. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Valued Trust

Stan Deal, Boeing’s President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We value the trust that Emirates has repeatedly placed in its all-Boeing freighter fleet. The expansion of Emirates’ fleet with these additional fuel-efficient 777 Freighters will enable the airline to support its growing cargo market demand, transporting goods rapidly and efficiently from origin to destination in the Middle East and around the world.”

The 777F is the US planemaker’s most popular freighter variant. Boeing states, ‘ the 777F is the world’s largest, longest-range and most capable twin-engine freighter flying today, with 17% lower fuel use and CO2 emissions than prior airplanes.’

Featured Image: EK Boeing 777F (A6-EFE). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways