Harbour Air Delays “eBeaver” Service Entry

DALLAS – British Colombian floatplane operator Harbour Air (YB) has pushed back the start date of passenger flights for its electric-powered De Havilland Canada DHC-2 “eBeaver.” This follows certification issues that are not expected to be resolved until 2025.

The airline provided an update on its “electric journey” on Earth Day on April 21. It stated there had been “many twists and turns” as it conducted tests on its ePlane, which had first taken to the skies in December 2019. YB hoped that the type would carry fare-paying passengers in the next couple of years.

However, supply chain issues and changes to the types electric engine led to several delays. The magni650 all-electric power plant are made by US company Magnix, replacing the Beavers Pratt & Whitney P-985 Wasp Junior piston engine.

Photo: Brandon Siska.

“Outpacing the Regulators”

Indeed, the approval process for the magni650 with “its novel engine and battery technology” has caused issues. Harbour Air said that “certifying the installation of components into an aircraft where no certification path exists has been difficult” and that the new technology had been “outpacing the regulators.”

Harbour Air said its second eBeaver will take to the skies “later next year.” It will be powered by the magni650 rather than the magni350, allowing the aircraft to meet loss of power control (LOPC) requirements.

YB now hopes that certification of the magni650 can be granted in mid-2025 and that the type will be carrying fare-paying passengers shortly thereafter.

Photo: Michał Mendyk/Airways.

Prototype

Meanwhile, the first prototype eBeaver (C-FJOS) will continue its flight test program to “provide valuable data for the team on the effects on flight handling qualities and operational considerations.” It has completed over 70 of these flights so far, which has given those involved in the development and conversion a “better understanding of the behaviour, advantages, and limitations of a fully electric system, allowing us to determine certification compliance items.”

C-FJOS has embarked on its ‘Spring ePlane Tour’ that began on Earth Day, flying to Vancouver. From here, it will stop on Salt Spring Island from May 5-6 ‘to participate in Electrify Salt Spring’ before continuing on to Victoria Harbour on May 7-8.

Featured Image: C-FJOS Harbour Air De Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver “ePlane.” Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways.