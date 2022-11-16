Hans Airways Secures New Investment ahead of Launch

DALLAS – Hans Airways has announced that it has secured new financing, allowing the carrier to move forward with its plans to commence scheduled services between Birmingham (BHX), England, and Amritsar (ATQ), India.

An official statement released by the start-up said that fulfilling its current financial obligations had ‘satisfied the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) requirements for an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC).’ The airline had hoped to obtain the AOC for this summer’s season.

Captain Nathan Burkitt (L) is the airline’s new CEO. Photo: Hans Airways.

Inevitable Hurdles

Dr Barry Humphreys, Hans Airways interim Chairman, said, “Establishing a new airline is never straight-forward and there will inevitably be hurdles along the way.

“Hans Airways is now well-positioned to move forward. With growing evidence of strong demand for additional air services between the UK and India, supplemented by charter opportunities, we have every expectation of being able to launch.”

Satnam Saini was on board the initial CAA route proving flight in September. Photo: Hans Airways

Management Reshuffle

As well as securing new investment, the airline will see a management reshuffle. This will see former Chief Operating Officer Nathan Burkitt become Chief Executive.

Hans Airways, ‘the UK’s newest hybrid airline venture,’ was established by Satnam Saini in October 2019. It received its first aircraft, an Airbus A330-200 (G-KJAS), back in August. In September it operated a series of route proving flights to satisfy the CAA.

Saini said of the reshuffle, “I am entrusting Nathan and his fine team to deliver my vision for Hans Airways. It has been a long journey and I look forward to continuing supporting as Board director.”

Featured Image: Hans Airways currently has a single Airbus A330-200 in its fleet. Photo: Hans Airways