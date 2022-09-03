September 3, 2022
Hans Airways A330 Performs Formal Route Proving Flight
DALLAS – With its newly registered Airbus A330, Hans Airways (GKS) completed this week its official route-proving flight for the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The CAA needs to pass this last regulatory checkpoint before allowing GKS to begin operating commercially in the UK. Once obtained, it will then apply to the regulator with a similar mandate in India.

Captain Nathan Burkitt, COO, oversaw the flight while Neeru Prabhakar, Manager of Cabin Safety and Service, directed the flight, Simon Prower, Director of Ground Operations, concentrated on dispatch and logistics, and Swissport handled ground handling.

The flight, which took just over two hours, started along the west coast and headed toward the North Atlantic before turning around and returning to Birmingham Airport (BHX)with more than 100 passengers on board.

Satnam Saini, the CEO and founder of the new airline, enthusiastically welcomed 55 guests—including family, friends, and airline partners—on the previous day of the proving flight for a familiarization test flight that simulated a full-service offering.

The A330, which was still white, departed from Birmingham and made stops in Glasgow Prestwick, Doncaster, and Prestwick again before flying back to BHX.

Hans Airways, the UK’s new long-haul airline readying to fly to India, celebrated the arrival of its first Airbus A330-200 on UK soil in August 2022. Photo: Hans Airways

Comments from Hans Airways

“It is my honour and privilege to take the controls on our first A330 flight,” exclaimed COO and Captain Nathan Burkitt.  On the first leg, to Prestwick, he was joined by Senior Captain Graham Ness (ex Oman Air, easyJet) – one of the first pilots to join the company.

“This week was a very significant one in the Hans Airways’ journey,” commented Chief Commercial Officer Martin Dunn, adding,  “we are now really looking forward to pro-active engagement with the travel trade community.”

The CAA’s route proving flight is the last regulatory requirement before beginning commercial revenue operations. GKS will apply to India’s comparable regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), for its license to fly from India after receiving its UK Air Operator’s Certificate.

The airline aspires to become the third long-haul scheduled airline in the UK using a hybrid, cost-effective, full-service business model. It will offer two classes of cabins: Economy class (called “Anand”), with a 31-inch seat pitch and 274 seats, and Premium Economy (called “Anand Plus”), offering a 56″ pitch and 24 seats.

It also will offer high-quality complimentary inflight entertainment and catering as standard.

Featured image: Hans Airways

