GlobalX Enters Phase 2 for Colombian Certification

DALLAS – Global Crossing Airlines (G6) announced today it has started phase 2 for the Colombia air operators certificate (AOC) certification process for GlobalX-Colombia. The Colombian authorities received the initial approval in June of this year.

Over the next few weeks, GlobalX-Colombia will submit all flight operations and maintenance/technical manuals to the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for phase 2 review.

The final AOC approval is expected by the end of Q1 2023. Following the approval, GlobalX will assign A321 freighters from its US operations to the Colombian AOC.

GlobalX-Colombia is a subsidiary of GlobalX and is being led by Roberto Held, former CFO of Avianca (AV) and now a senior advisor to GlobalX. He will become the CEO of GlobalX-Colombia upon final certification.

GlobalX Airbus A320. Photo: Global Crossing Airlines

Airline Comments

Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX, said, “We are committed to establishing an ACMI cargo charter airline based in Colombia to serve our growing list of Latin carriers and customers with our A321 freighter fleet.”

Wegel added, “We will become the first operator of the A321F in Latin America. This aircraft, with its greater volume capacity of 40% more than its nearest competitor, is an excellent option for Latin airlines and cargo forwarders who need less than widebody volume and cost on certain routes.”

Last month, G6 inked an order for 50 Alice planes, Eviation’s fully electric future aircraft. The letter of intent for 50 all-electric commuters will open up new routes in G6 markets spanning across Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean – making the travel around these islands carbon-free.

Featured image: Global Crossing Airlines