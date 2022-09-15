Electric! GlobalX Orders 50 of Eviation’s Alice

DALLAS – Alice, Eviation’s fully electric future aircraft, has received another order for 50 of the type from customer Global Crossing Airlines Group, aka GlobalX.

The letter of intent for 50 all-electric commuters will open up new routes in GX markets spanning across Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean – making the travel around these islands carbon-free.

Eviation President Gregory Davis said, “We are delighted to enter into this agreement with GlobalX, whose investment in zero-emissions flights demonstrates the airline’s commitment to cleaner skies, lower operational costs, and the provision of the most innovative options for air travel.”

Davis added, “Quieter, smoother and with a cabin design that defines the future, the in-flight experience aboard the Alice will offer GlobalX passengers a new way to fly.”

Photo: Global Crossing Airlines Group

Who is GlobalX?

GlobalX began passenger operations in August 2021 and operates seven A320 family aircraft serving the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. It also has 15 A321 freighter aircraft under lease agreements and will commence cargo operations in Q4 2022.

Alice will enable GlobalX to introduce new, sustainable flight options for growing markets including Miami, Orlando, and the Bahamas. GlobalX expects to take delivery of its initial Alice aircraft in 2027 and is evaluating the cargo aircraft variant of Alice for supporting its cargo customer base

“Eviation’s Alice aircraft is setting the standard in sustainable aviation, and we plan to offer the aircraft to our cruise line, tour operators, leisure travel providers, and business clients with a need for short-haul charter flights across Florida,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

Featured image: Eviation