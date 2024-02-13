Frontier Airlines Announces Six New Destinations from Cincinnati
Frontier Airbus A321. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

DALLAS — Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines (F9) announced its intention to open six new routes from Cincinnati Airport (CVG), Kentucky. These routes will open in May 2024, at the beginning of the summer season.

The new destinations that were announced today are Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Boston (BOS), Houston (IAH), Portland (PMW), Pensacola (PNS) and Charlotte (CLT). Flights from CVG to Minneapolis (MSP) and New York (LGA) were already announced by the airline last month.

Flights to FLL, BOS, IAH, and CLT will be operated four times per week, while the airline will fly to PMW and PNS thrice weekly. These flights will be operated by Airbus A320 family aircraft, some of them from the new generation A320neos.

Frontier will open a new crew base directly at CVG to operate all these new flights, hiring 240 flight attendants and pilots.

The airline also operates the shorter version of the A320 family, the A319. Photo: Alexander Schraff/Airways

Executive Comments

According to Michael Pewther, the senior director of field marketing and sales at F9, expanding their route map from CVG is a significant development that offers more affordable flight options for residents in the Cincinnati area. He expressed pride in their ongoing efforts to expand their operations at CVG and gratitude for the unwavering support and partnership from the airport and the local community.

Candace McGraw, the CEO of CVG, commented on the importance of adding six new nonstop destinations, as it brings service to previously underserved markets and marks the first time CVG will have low-cost service to Boston (BOS). She also highlighted the longstanding partnership with F9, noting that Frontier was the first low-cost carrier to offer service at CVG over a decade ago, and expressed gratitude for their continued collaboration.

Featured image: Frontier Airbus A321. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Frontier Launches New Nonstop Routes Connecting 38 Airports

Aviation enthusiast and private pilot student, I am fascinated by the aviation industry.

