Frontier Airlines Opens Crew Base at Phoenix Sky Harbor

DALLAS – ULCC Frontier Airlines (F9) celebrated the opening of a new crew base at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) on Friday, Nov. 4.

The airline states via a press release that, within its first year of operation, the base will employ up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants. F9 is expected to contribute more than US$118m in annual wages to the Phoenix-area economy when combined with airport-based positions.

The base’s opening coincides with the launch of a series of new routes from Phoenix beginning this weekend.

Between November 5 and 6, F9 will begin nonstop service to Philadelphia (PHL), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL), Cincinnati (CVG), Detroit (DTW), Orange County, Calif. (SNA), and Portland, Ore. (PDX).

The airline will serve 23 nonstop destinations from PHX, ranking it among the airport’s largest carriers in terms of destinations served, with the addition of six previously announced new routes set to launch later this winter.

PHX Tower. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Further Comments from Frontier Airlines

“Opening this new crew base is a clear indication of our commitment to continued growth in Phoenix,” said Jake Filene, senior vice president of customers, Frontier Airlines. “A thriving and expanding airport is vital to the city’s economic advancement and we are thrilled to be part of that trajectory both as a service provider and major wage contributor.”

Filene added, “Now more than ever consumers appreciate the value offered by our ultra-low-cost business model. We look forward to bringing even more ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to Phoenix-area consumers as we deliver upon our mission to provide affordable travel across America and beyond.”

The news of F9’s base at PHX comes on the heels of the airline announcing that it will open a new crew base at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in May 2023.

Within its first year of operation, the DFW base is expected to employ up to 120 pilots and 220 flight attendants. The airline also announced five new routes for spring 2023, consolidating its presence in Dallas.

That’s two new bases and 11 new routes announced this week by the ULLC for the 2022-23 winter-spring seasons, continuing its post-pandemic growth, which exceeds 2019 levels in terms of ASMs and aircraft in service.

Featured image: Frontier Airlines N705FR Airbus A321. Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways