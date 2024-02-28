Frontier Airlines Launches 17 New Nonstop Routes

DALLAS — Frontier Airlines (F9) has announced the launch of nonstop service on 17 new routes from 23 airports across the US and internationally in May 2024.
The airline aims to expand its route map and provide ultra-low fare options in underserved and “overpriced” markets. How low, you ask? Here’s a hint: You can reach the following F9 destinations with a single Jackson.
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL):
- New service to Grand Rapids (GRR) will start May 16, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- New service to Islip (ISP) will start May 16, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- New service to Norfolk (ORF) will start May 17, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- New service to Syracuse (SYR) will start May 17, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- Nashville International Airport (BNA):
- New service to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) starting May 16, 2024, with 3x/week frequency.
- John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH):
- New service to New Orleans (MSY) will start May 22, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- Denver International Airport (DEN):
- New service to Missoula (MSO) starting May 3, 2024, with a 4x/week frequency.
- El Paso International Airport (ELP):
- New service to Ontario, Calif. (ONT) will start May 17, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- New service to San Diego (SAN) will start May 16, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH):
- New service to Ontario, Calif. (ONT) will start May 17, 2024, with a 4x/week frequency.
- New service to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) starting May 17, 2024, with 4x/week frequency.
- Indianapolis International Airport (IND):
- New service to New Orleans (MSY) will start May 21, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- Orlando International Airport (MCO):
- New service to St. Croix (STX) will start May 25, 2024, with a 1x/week frequency.
- Missoula Montana Airport (MSO):
- New service to Denver (DEN) starting May 3, 2024, with a 4x/week frequency.
- New Phoenix (PHX) service will start May 2, 2024, with a 2x/week frequency.
- Ontario International Airport (ONT):
- New service to Seattle (SEA) starting May 16, 2024, with daily frequency.
- New service to El Paso (ELP) will start May 17, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- New service to Houston Intercontinental (IAH) beginning May 17, 2024, with a 4x/week frequency.
- Chicago O’Hare (ORD):
- New service to Nashville (BNA) will start May 16, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- New service to Portland, Maine (PWM) will start May 16, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- New service to Houston Intercontinental (IAH) starting May 17, 2024, with a 4x/week frequency.
- Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR):
- New service to Atlanta (ATL) will start May 16, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP):
- New service to Atlanta (ATL) will start May 16, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- Norfolk International Airport (ORF):
- New service to Atlanta (ATL) will start May 17, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- Syracuse International Airport (SYR):
- New service to Atlanta (ATL) will start May 17, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY):
- New service to Columbus, OH (CMH) will start May 22, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- New service to Indianapolis (IND) will start May 21, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- San Diego International Airport:
- New service to El Paso (ELP) will start May 16, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- Henry E. Rohlsen Airport – St. Croix, USVI (STX):
- New service to Orlando (MCO) starting May 25, 2024, with a 1x/week frequency.
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX):
- New service to Missoula (MSO) starting May 2, 2024, with a 2x/week frequency.
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport:
- New service to Ontario, Calif. (ONT) starting May 16, 2024, with daily frequency.
- Portland, Maine (PWM):
- New service to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) starting May 16, 2024, with 3x/week frequency.
- Portland, Oregon (PDX):
- New service to Salt Lake City (SLC) will start May 16, 2024, with a 3x/week frequency.
- Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC):
- New service to Portland, Oregon (PDX) starting May 16, 2024, with 3x/week frequency.
Featured image: Frontier N369FR Airbus A320neo. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways