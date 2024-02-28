Frontier Airlines Launches 17 New Nonstop Routes

In episode six, season five of The Airways Podcast, join the crew and special guest, aviation analyst and author Jay Shabat, as they delve deep into the art of analyzing the commercial airline industry.

They discuss how external factors impact commercial aviation, the relationship between airlines and local economies, the challenges in building new airports, Delta Air Lines’ fleet strategy, and even try to predict future U.S. hub cities. It’s a doozy!

Skift senior analyst Jay Shabat has spent nearly 20 years writing for Airline Weekly, an airline industry newsletter he launched after working as an analyst for US Airways and Air France. Shabat co-hosts the Airline Weekly Lounge podcast for Skift Airline Weekly and has authored Glory Lost & Found, a history of Delta Air Lines and American Places, which profiles local economies across the U.S.

Hosted by Helwing Villamizar, Rohan Anand, and Vinay Bhaskara

Produced by Helwing Villamizar

Music by Fesliyan Studios

Episode Links

* Glory Lost and Found: How Delta Climbed from Despair to Dominance in the Post-9/11 Era

* American Places: A Profile of Local Economies Across the U.S.

* Airways Magazine March 2024 Issue

This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit airwaysmagazine.substack.com/subscribe