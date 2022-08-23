Etihad Boosts JFK Flights for Winter Season

Listen to this article:

DALLAS – Starting November 15, 2022, Etihad Airways (EY) will increase its flight frequency to New York (JFK) by four to 11 weekly.

The new flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9 aircraft, complementing the airline’s new A350-1000 aircraft that currently operate to JFK.

The move is planned to commence ahead of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi between November 17 and 20, 2022.

Etihad’s main competitors in the Middle East region are Qatar Airways (QR) and Emirates Airlines (EK), which each fly to JFK twice daily.

JFK’s proposed new Terminal. Image: JFK

Etihad’s A350-1000

In March of 2022, EY commenced operations with its new flagship aircraft, the Airbus A350-1000.

The new aircraft are part of the airline’s transformation to provide a more sustainable, high-quality experience for its passengers. Now, the airline operates five A350-1000 between its flagship destinations globally.

Some of the new features on the A350s include an all-new business class product and Bluetooth pairing for in-flight entertainment screens, among others.

In addition to the hard product, EY continues to evolve its soft product, including more options for food and drink selections and recycled materials on economy class meal trays.

Photo: Davide Calabresi/Airways

Executive’s Comments

Alex Featherstone, Vice President of Network Planning & Alliances at Etihad, said, “Etihad is enhancing its schedule this winter to provide even more options for our guests across key business and leisure destinations in our global network.”

He continued, “Our New York service continues to perform strongly, and having already experienced record passenger demand this summer, Etihad is excited to be investing further in this market by building on frequency levels ahead of the peak winter travel period.”

Featured Image: Etihad Airways A6-XWB Airbus A350-1000. Year of the Fiftieth Livery. Photo: Alberto Cunini/Airways