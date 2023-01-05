Etihad to Double Bangkok Flights from March 2023

DALLAS — After experiencing an increase in passenger travel demand to Thailand, Etihad Airways (EY) has announced that it will double its service from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Bangkok (BKK), providing a total of 14 weekly connections between the two Asian capitals. This change will take place on March 26, 2023.

The offering of a second service to BKK will give customers the possibility to arrange itineraries from the UAE, Africa, America, and Europe, arriving in Bangkok not only in the morning but now also in the evening, benefiting from Etihad’s second connection bank of the day.

Arik De, EY’s Chief Revenue Officer said, “With our convenient morning departure from Abu Dhabi, our second Bangkok flight has optimized timings for those UAE residents wishing to have a break in Thailand. Moreover, the return departure from Bangkok allows for those Thai residents to arrive in Abu Dhabi in the morning to have a head-start in exploring what the city has to offer in terms of business and pleasure.”

The second frequency added, displayed as flight number EY404, will depart from Abu Dhabi at 10:30, arriving in Bangkok at 20:00, while the return flight is scheduled to depart Bangkok at 02:25, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 06:00, all local times.

Tickets have not been yet put on sale and the aircraft set to operate this flight is unknown at the time of writing.

After years of unfavorable results, Etihad Airways has experienced big growth in the market, having to announce the return to service of the A380. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways.

Etihad Airways’ Return to Normal

The COVID-19 crisis has affected widely the operations of the UAE’s second-largest carrier, as Etihad was forced to cut down frequencies and routes to profitable destinations, retire part of its fleet and make one of the biggest restructuration plans ever seen by an airline of its size.

However, with this new frequency to Bangkok, along with many other announcements in the last months, such as the boost of flights to New York or the extended partnership with Garuda Indonesia, it is clear that Etihad Airways is back in the game and ready to compete again with the biggest carriers of the Persian Gulf.

Of course, the most important event surrounding the exciting future of Etihad is the surprising return to the skies of its largest jet: the Airbus A380.

The Super Jumbo is expected to fly again with the airline this summer covering its most busy and profitable route from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to London Heathrow (LHR), which will see all of the 4 remaining units operate exclusively this connection to the United Kingdom.

Featured image: Etihad flies a Boeing 787 with a special scheme promoting Thailand: Alberto Cucini/Airways.