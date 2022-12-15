Etihad to Double Frequency on Its New York Route

DALLAS — Etihad Airways (EY) will fly twice a day, seven days a week, on the Abu Dhabi–New York nonstop route starting April 24, 2023.

Flights to and from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will be operated by both Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

From JFK, the increased frequency gives customers traveling to the US access to and from 47 destinations throughout the Americas with JetBlue (B6), EY’s codeshare partner.

The news comes as EY strengthens its global network with the relaunch of flights to Kolkata, as well as “offering travelers improved access to the Indian Subcontinent and GCC region,” according to the airline release.

Combining the New York-JFK double-daily and the daily services to Chicago and Washington, EY will offer a total of 28 weekly services this summer between Abu Dhabi and the United States.

Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9. Photo: Yifei Yu /Airways

Comments from Etihad Airways

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Airways, said, “Etihad is responding to customer demand for increased frequency to New York and our well-known reputation for high-quality customer experience.”

“Our guests travelling to the US can use our US pre-clearance facility, the only United States Customs, and Border Protection facility in the Middle East. This allows passengers bound for the United States to process all immigration, customs, and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board, avoiding immigration queues on arrival in the US.”

The VP added that boosting the flights to New York gave EY guests greater options across key business and leisure destinations in the airline’s expanding global network.

Featured image: A6-XWB Etihad Airways (50 Years Livery) Airbus A350-1041 A35K JFK KFJK. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways