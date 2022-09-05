Ethiopian Airlines to Resume Daily Flights to Brazil, Argentina

DALLAS – Ethiopian Airlines (ET) has announced the October 16 resumption of daily direct flights from Addis Ababa (ADD) to São Paulo (GRU) and onward to Buenos Aires (AEP).

After a subtle rise in frequency over the recent months, the airline’s managing director for South America, Michael Bekele, said, “We are more than pleased to report the resumption of our daily flights.”

Ethiopian Airlines flies Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners on its routes to GRU and AEP. 19 of the airline’s 27 Boeing 787 Dreamliners are the 787-8 model.

On the airline’s 787-8 aircraft, 24 passengers can travel in business class and 246 can travel in economy. In 2012, ET acquired its first Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, and it has subsequently been looking at the larger 787-9 model.

In North America, the airline’s Boeing 787-8s have been keeping busy on their US network, where corporate travel has increased.

Ethiopian already has four passenger routes to the US, all operating outbound to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

