Ethiopian Airlines Launches Washington, DC-Lomé Route

DALLAS – Ethiopian Airlines (ET) has begun nonstop flights from Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Lomé–Tokoin Airport (LFW), Togo.

With today’s inaugural flight, the new 3-x-weekly service between IAD and LFW is set to help link Ethiopian’s network of US passengers throughout Africa. The schedule is as follows:

Flight ET0516 departs from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 8:50 and arrives at LFW at 11:20, taking off at 12:35 and arriving at IAD at 19:20, all local times.

Flight ET0517 departs from IAD on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 21:15 and arrives at LFW at 11:15+1, taking off at 12:55+1 and arriving at ADD at 21:20+1, all local times.

Ethiopian has four passenger routes to the US, all operating outbound via Dublin or Lomé to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Ethiopian services 21 weekly departures to Africa from the US on a monthly basis, more than any other airline. A member of Star Alliance, ET currently operates more than 128 of the youngest and most modern aircraft, with service to 62 cities in Africa and more than 127 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Ethiopian Airlines ET-ATH Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from Airline, Airport Officials

“As passenger demand recovers, we are thrilled to offer this new route from our nation’s capital to West Africa,” said Samson Arega, USA Regional Director at Ethiopian. “This direct flight is an attestation to the commitment that we have for our valued American passengers, to conveniently connect and provide hassle-free air services, as part of strategic market expansion in the U.S.”

“Today commemorates an important milestone in our seventeen-year history with our partners at Ethiopian Airlines.,” said Paul Bobson, Vice President, Airline Business Development at The Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (MWAA).

“The inaugural flight to Lomé, Togo – famous for the friendliness of its people and the beauty of its countryside – represents the 40th global capital city served by Washington Dulles International Airport. This new route complements Ethiopian’s existing daily service to Addis Ababa from Dulles. As the only North American market with daily service on Ethiopian, we are thrilled to offer this new non-stop opportunity to the Gulf of Guinea and points beyond in all continental Africa to our local capital region community.”

Featured image: Ethiopian Airlines ET-ASG Boeing 787-8 KIAH. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways