Emirates to Resume Flights to Phnom Penh, Cambodia

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) has announced the resumption of its daily flight to Phnom Penh via Singapore. Starting May 1, the Dubai-based airline will return to Cambodia with its Boeing 777-300ER.

The aircraft will be configured in three classes. EK’s flight EK348 will depart Dubai at 02:30 a.m. local time and arrive in Singapore at 2:05 p.m. local time. 90 minutes later, the Triple Seven will depart from Singapore, arriving in Phnom Penh at 4:35 p.m. local time. EK’s return flight, EK349, will leave Phnom Penh at 8:50 p.m. local time, arriving in Singapore at 11:40 p.m. before departing to Dubai at 01:40 am and arriving there at 04:55 a.m. local time the next day.

Emirates’ Triple Seven

Emirates’ Triple Seven features eight first-class suites, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and 310 economy class seats configured in a 3-4-3 cabin. The airline showcased its new livery and cabin at the 2023 Dubai Airshow, and Airways had the pleasure to tour the cabin.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “The resumption of our Phnom Penh services demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our Southeast Asian network, as we continue to create more opportunities for travellers to explore diverse and culturally rich destinations, and help businesses and exporters of all sizes establish stronger trade connections. We thank the Cambodian and Singaporean authorities for their support in establishing this new route. We look forward to re-introducing our customers to yet another vibrant destination on our network as they explore the world.”

Besides EK’s passenger service to Phnom Penh, Emirates SkyCargo will offer added cargo capacity for more than 300 tonnes per week in and out of the Cambodian capital.

Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

Featured image: Emirates A6-EGB Boeing 777-300ER (Year of the Fiftieth Livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways