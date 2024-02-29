Emirates to Resume Flights to Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Airlines Routes

Emirates to Resume Flights to Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Emirates A6-EGB Boeing 777-300ER (Year of the Fiftieth Livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) has announced the resumption of its daily flight to Phnom Penh via Singapore. Starting May 1, the Dubai-based airline will return to Cambodia with its Boeing 777-300ER.

The aircraft will be configured in three classes. EK’s flight EK348 will depart Dubai at 02:30 a.m. local time and arrive in Singapore at 2:05 p.m. local time. 90 minutes later, the Triple Seven will depart from Singapore, arriving in Phnom Penh at 4:35 p.m. local time. EK’s return flight, EK349, will leave Phnom Penh at 8:50 p.m. local time, arriving in Singapore at 11:40 p.m. before departing to Dubai at 01:40 am and arriving there at 04:55 a.m. local time the next day.

YouTube player

Emirates’ Triple Seven

Emirates’ Triple Seven features eight first-class suites, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and 310 economy class seats configured in a 3-4-3 cabin. The airline showcased its new livery and cabin at the 2023 Dubai Airshow, and Airways had the pleasure to tour the cabin.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “The resumption of our Phnom Penh services demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our Southeast Asian network, as we continue to create more opportunities for travellers to explore diverse and culturally rich destinations, and help businesses and exporters of all sizes establish stronger trade connections. We thank the Cambodian and Singaporean authorities for their support in establishing this new route. We look forward to re-introducing our customers to yet another vibrant destination on our network as they explore the world.” 

Besides EK’s passenger service to Phnom Penh, Emirates SkyCargo will offer added cargo capacity for more than 300 tonnes per week in and out of the Cambodian capital.

Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

Featured image: Emirates A6-EGB Boeing 777-300ER (Year of the Fiftieth Livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Managing Editor at Airways. Born and raised in Italy, I studied aerospace engineering in the UK, where I graduated in 2022. Currently living in The Netherlands, where I'm pursuing a PhD in Aerodynamics. Aviation enthusiast, photographer and video maker.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

KLM PH-BKA Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner (100 Years Livery)
Airlines, Business / Finance

Air France-KLM Reports 2023 Annual Results

February 29, 2024
Frontier N369FR Airbus A320neo. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Frontier Airlines Launches 17 New Nonstop Routes

February 28, 2024
N218NV Allegiant Air Airbus A320-214 KLAS LAS. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways
Airlines, Business / Finance

Allegiant Posts January 2024 Passenger Traffic Results

February 28, 2024
Airbus A350-900 Cathay Pacific (B-LRL). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways.
Airlines

Cathay Pacific Reports Strong January Traffic

February 28, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X