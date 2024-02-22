Emirates Expands South American Network with Bogota Flights

DALLAS – Dubai-based Emirates Airlines (EK) has announced it will launch a daily service from Dubai (DXB) to the Colombian capital, Bogota (BOG), on June 3.

The daily flights will link DXB and BOG via MIA. Ek has secured fifth freedom traffic rights for these flights, allowing the airline to carry passengers on the MIA and BOG sectors. Due to BOG’s high altitude, operating a non-stop flight from Dubai is impossible, making a stopover necessary. Miami was the ideal choice for the stop due to its tourism and trade links with BOG.

Emirates will become the first airline to offer premium services on the popular route between MIA and BOG. Flights will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering 354 seats across three cabins. EK’s new flights will raise the bar for premium services on the BOG – MIA route. Lie-flat seats in First Class and Business Class, complimentary food and beverage, and free baggage allowance (subject to conditions) are just some of the inclusions that EK will offer passengers on these new services between Colombia and the United States.

Speaking about the launch of this new service, Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates, said, “We’ve long wanted to serve Colombia, and the addition of Bogotá to our network is part of our strategy to deliver better connectivity, expand options and choice for travellers and provide unparalleled premium experiences on the ground and in the air. The launch of our daily operations to the dynamic capital of Colombia also underscores our deep commitment to South America and is poised to foster increased business and leisure travel opportunities for customers.”

Emirates A6-EGB Boeing 777-300ER (Expo 2020 Livery). Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Bogota: New South American Gateway for EK

BOG is the second largest city in South America by population size. EK’s flights will cater to the growing demand for flights between Colombia and the United Arab Emirates. The new route will also enable connectivity between Colombia and other destinations served in EK’s global network, which cannot be reached directly from BOG. The service will also provide convenient flights between BOG and MIA, allowing passengers to travel between the two cities in unprecedented style and comfort.

In addition to connecting Colombia with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), EK’s new services will establish the first-ever link between the greater Middle East region and the northern part of the South American continent. EK’s entry into BOG will expand the airline’s South American network to include four gateways. EK already operates scheduled flights to Sao Paulo (SAO), Rio de Janeiro (RIO), and Buenos Aires (BUE). Adding these new BOG flights increases EK’s operations in the Americas to 19 points throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.

The Government of Dubai states that passengers traveling on these flights (both directions) between Dubai and Bogotá must meet entry regulations for the United States and hold the necessary travel documents, as immigration procedures are conducted in Miami. Colombian and UAE citizens are allowed visa-free entry for up to 90 days in Dubai and Bogotá, owing to the visa abolition treaties agreed to by both countries.

Featured image: Emirates A6-EGB Boeing 777-300ER (Year of the Fiftieth Livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways