Embraer Unveils Q2 2023 Delivery Increase

DALLAS – Brazilian plane maker Embraer has revealed that it has delivered 47 airliners during the second quarter of 2023. Of these, 17 were commercial, ten E175s and seven E195-E2s and 30 were executive jets, with 19 light and eleven midsize. This was 47% higher than the same period in 2022.

Deliveries for the year to date stand at 62 aircraft – 24 commercial and 38 executive. It ended the quarter with a firm order backlog that stood at US$17.3bn.

RJ has ordered the E190-E2 and E195-E2. Photo: Embraer.

Order Book

The manufacturer has recently received orders from American Airlines (AA) for seven new E175s to be operated by its regional subsidiary Envoy Air (MQ), bringing the total number of the type used to 141. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q4 2023.

Binter Canarias (NT) has also ordered six E195-E2s. Once deliveries are completed, the Gran Canaria (LPA) based carrier will boast a fleet of 16 of the 132-seat jets.

In Asia, Malaysia’s SKS Airways (KI) has signed an agreement to add ten E195-E2s to the fleet. This follows the news that the Civil Aviation Authority of the country recently granted type certification for the E2 family. Meanwhile, Scoot (TR), the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SQ), will add nine E190-E2s.

Finally, Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) has reached an agreement with Embraer to add eight E190-E2s and E195-E2s from Q4 2023.

These orders bring the total order backlog for Embraer to 271 jets, including 82 E175s, 16 E190-E2s, and 173 E195-E2s.

Across its executive airliner program, Embraer delivered a single Phenom 100, 18 Phenom 300s, 6 Praetor 500s and 5 Praetor 600s during Q2 2023. NetJets (1L) has signed a US$5bn deal for 250 Praetor 500 jets. Deliveries of these aircraft are due to commence in 2025.

Featured Image: Embraer E195-E2 PR-ZIQ. Photo: Embraer