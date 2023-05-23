Scoot Firms Embraer E190-E2 Order

DALLAS – Scoot (TR), one of Asia’s most influential low-cost carriers, has firmed up its order for nine Embraer E190-E2 series airliners to boost connectivity and unlock its growth in the short-haul market of the Asia-Pacific region.

The deal, first announced in February, consists of a dry-leasing agreement with lessor Azorra for the 112-seat aircraft, becoming the first airline in Southeast Asia to operate the Brazilian jet. The first airframe will arrive in 2024, with the remaining eight to be delivered through 2025.

Mr Leslie Thng, CEO of Scoot, said, “The agreement to include nine new E190-E2 aircraft in our fleet allows us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet, and support our network growth strategy by serving thinner routes to non-metro destinations out of Singapore. As the first Singaporean carrier to operate the E2s, we are excited to be working with our partners at Embraer to improve our network connectivity and increase travel options for our customers.”

Scoot has signed a letter of intent to lease nine Embraer E190-E2s. Photo: Scoot.

First Southeast Asian E2 Operator

“We are thrilled to support Scoot and its exciting expansion plan to serve more short and medium-haul flights across Southeast Asia”, said John Evans, Azorra’s CEO. “Scoot’s selection of the E2 is a resounding endorsement of Embraer’s E2 product line and the crossover segment. With the addition of E2s, Scoot becomes the first Singapore-based airline to operate crossover aircraft, demonstrating the emerging capacity rationalization trend amongst operators globally.”

Meanwhile, Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO, Arjan Meijer, said, “We welcome Scoot as the region’s first major operator of the E2. The team at our APAC headquarters in Singapore is proud to support the airline in its quest to enhance connectivity and growth in the region, supporting the further development of its Singapore hub. This is the value the E2 brings to airlines – complementing larger narrowbodies to grow and maintain networks. Passengers will enjoy the unique comfort of Embraer’s signature two-by-two-seat configuration and modern interior. Work is already underway to prepare for the aircraft’s entry into service.”

Azorra is one of the most significant partners of Embraer in terms of aircraft leasing and has let Embraer secure an additional order for Royal Jordanian (RJ) recently. According to the company’s website, Azorra’ currently owns and manages a fleet of 77 aircraft on lease to 24 operators in 19 countries on five continents and has commitments to acquire additional aircraft, including orders for new Airbus A220s and Embraer E2s.’

Featured Image: Aerial view of the Singapore landmark financial business district at twilight sunset scene with skyscraper and beautiful sky. Photo: Embraer.