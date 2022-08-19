Embraer Celebrates Its 53rd Anniversary

Listen to this article:

DALLAS – Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer Embraer was formally established by legal decree on August 19, 1969. Operations started on January 2, 1970, at the location that is still in use today, Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 2170 in So José dos Campos-SP.

The Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica, or ITA, was established by the Brazilian government in 1950 with an emphasis on the training of aeronautical engineers. A visionary and restless young man enrolled in 1959.

After earning his degree in aeronautical engineering in 1962, Ozires Silva began to coordinate the development of an aircraft project that would rescue the nation’s regional aviation.

The sign reads, “The Bandeirante is made here.” Photo: Embraer

The Bandeirante

The Bandeirante achieved so much popularity after its first successful flight in 1968 that it needed a facility to produce it in large quantities. Embraer was thus created.

Embraer made a number of changes to the Bandeirante model in order to make its selling profitable. As a result, the aircraft’s code was changed to EMB 110, with “EMB 100” being reserved only for the first three prototypes.

The Bandeirante rose to prominence in the market and tore through the skies in all four corners of the globe throughout the 1970s. At the same time, Embraer provided cutting-edge solutions to its initial clients in the commercial, executive, and agricultural aviation sectors.

Featured among the aircraft presented were the Ipanema, the Xavante, and the Xingu, as well as a line developed in partnership with the American firm, Piper.

After its first 10 years of existence, Embraer grew in knowledge and experience. The Bandeirante had emerged as a major figure in international regional aviation, including the cutthroat US market.

October 22, 1968 – First flight of the Bandeirante. The prototype, painted in the colors of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), flew for the first time. A few days later, it was presented to the authorities. Photo: Embraer

The EMB 120 Brasilia Conquered in the 80s

New aircraft were introduced in the 1980s with a focus on the commercial and defense aviation markets. By partnering with the Italian firms Aeritália (now Alenia) and Macchi (now Aermacchi) to create their first fighter jet, the AMX, Embraer stood out in this market.

In addition, Embraer developed the EMB 312 Tucano, a training turboprop that offered comparable performance to the era’s jet versions at a lower price.

In the commercial segment, Embraer debuted the EMB 120 Brasilia, a pressurized variant equipped with the most cutting-edge technologies. With over 350 units operated by 26 airlines across 14 countries, it was regarded as the most frequently used regional aircraft in the world.

In 1980, Embraer took over the engineering and the entire production line of the light planes and the Ipanema, initiating the activation of the Embraer/Neiva facilities in Botucatu (SP). Photo: Embraer

CBA 123 Woes in the 90s

As the 90s rolled through, Embraer and FAMA (Fábrica Argentina de Material Aeroespacial) collaborated on a highly innovative project.

The CBA 123 Vector was quick and quiet, with performance that was above average. However, the turboprop failed to live up to the company’s aspirations in terms of the market because of significant investment requirements from partners and a poor worldwide economic environment.

After investing in the CBA 123 project, Embraer ran into financial problems in 1994. Significant adjustments were required. Mr. Silva came back to Embraer to guide the business through privatization, which was completed at the year’s conclusion.

First flight and official presentation of the CBA 123. Photo: Embraer

The ERJ-145 Ushers the New Millenium

And so, Engineers at Embraer began work on a new aircraft. They carefully examined the regional aviation market and were aware that a new type of aircraft could satisfy market demands: a twin-engine, narrow-body jet with seating for 37 to 50 passengers, the ERJ 145.

The aircraft was so successful that it gave birth to the entire family of Embraer Regional Jets, including the ERJ 135, ERJ 140, ERJ 145, and ERJ 145XR.

The Embraer Regional Jets (ERJ) family’s success provided the business with fresh life. Embraer’s E-Jets program (commercial jets with seating for 70 to 130 passengers) was unveiled in the early 2000s as the company increased its involvement in the executive jet market. The Phenom families were also developed in addition to the Lineage 1000E.

The E-Jets fleet strengthened Embraer’s global leading position in the regional commercial aviation segment between 2000 and 2010, and the Phenom 300 emerged as the most popular executive aircraft globally.

Derived from the ERJ 145, this jet had capacity for up to 44 passengers. Its launch added another aircraft to the “Embraer Regional Jets” family. Photo: Embraer

The E170 and the E2 Program

Additionally, between 2002 and 2007, Embraer increased its global footprint by acquiring OGMA in Portugal, advancing the E-Jets program, and launching the E170, E175, E190, and E195 aircraft.

The world’s most effective and quietest commercial airplane with up to 150 seats was introduced by Embraer in the following ten years with the E2 program. Since then, Wideroe of Norway, the launch client, has received the E190-E2 (in 2018).

United Airlines N605UX Embraer E170-200LL. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Embraer in 2022

Embraer came to the 2022 Farnborough Airshow by savagely biting its competitors with its latest of the ‘Profit Hunter’ demonstrator aircraft, which showed its performance to journalists and invited guests during a demo flight.

Since the launch of the EJets-E2 program, Embraer has released a series of aircraft depicting natural predators adorning the noses of its aircraft. Earlier this year, the company revealed the latest iteration of this series, an Embraer E190-E2 (2-RLET · LN 19020015) that premiered earlier this year at the Singapore Airshow.

The Embraer E190-E2 Tech Shark debuted at the 2022 Singapore Airshow. Photo: Embraer

EmbraerX

In 2017, the company launched EmbraerX, a disruptive innovation division with offices in Silicon Valley and Boston. EmbraerX is dedicated to introducing electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) that will revolutionize urban air mobility in major cities.

The Brazilian airframe showcased for the first time its Eve eVTOL cabin mockup at FIA2022 as the program evolves to make the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market a reality.

Since its launch in October 2020, the UAM subsidiary of Embraer has secured commitments for around 1,900 units, valued at US$6.6bn, aiming to become a leader in this emerging market.

Embraer’s Eve eVTOL solution for Urban Air Mobility. Photo: Embraer

Today, the Embraer reality is greater than anyone had initially dreamed. Ozires Silva

Tomorrow, we celebrate our 53rd anniversary! From our first aircraft to the current industry-leading portfolio, #Embraer has defied the impossible. We are ready for the world ahead—right now. #WeAreEmbraer #EmbraerStories pic.twitter.com/tIPiBwVaMD — Embraer (@embraer) August 18, 2022

Featured image: Beginning of Embraer operations in 1970. Photo: Embraer. Article source: Embraer