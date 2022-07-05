Embraer Reveals Product Lineup at the Farnborough Airshow

DALLAS – Embraer has revealed details on its presence at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow, set to take place in the small town in Hampshire, southeast England, from July 18 to 22.

The Eve eVTOL Shows up

The Brazilian airframe will show for the first time its Eve eVTOL cabin mockup as the program evolves to make the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market a reality. Since its launch in October 2020, the UAM subsidiary of Embraer has secured commitments for around 1,900 units, valued at US$6.6bn, aiming to become a leader in this emerging market.

Embraer’s Eve eVTOL solution for Urban Air Mobility (Embraer SA)

Besides the Eve mockup, Embraer will also show aircraft concept designs on which it has been working. In addition, the company confirmed that it will wait until 2023 to disclose its planned development of a new passenger regional turboprop, intended to compete in the 70-90 seat market. The move could disrupt an ATR-dominated market, whose aircraft designs are decades-old.

Two Digital Predators to Mark Their Territory

Embraer has also confirmed that it will bring its head-turning Profit Hunters, the E190-E2 ‘Tech Shark’ and E195-E2 ‘Tech Lion’ demonstrators. The EJet-E2 program keeps making headlines after completing last June a test flight on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). To date, 54 EJet-E2s have been delivered to nine customers. Canada’s Porter Airlines (PD) expects to take delivery of its first E195-E2 later this year.

Last February, Embraer paused the development and testing of its E175-E2 for three years, raising doubts about the viability of the type. The company cites the slow progress discussions with Pilot unions in the United States on relaxing airline scope clause rules that govern regional-aircraft capacity, weight, and numbers as the main reason behind the decision.

The Embraer E190-E2 Tech Shark debuted at the 2022 Singapore Airshow (Embraer SA)

Despite the challenges ahead, the Brazilian airframer remains optimistic about the future of the EJets-E2 program. According to its latest Market Outlook, it foresees demand for over 8,600 regional aircraft in the segment of up to 150 seats for the next 20 years.

With an industry well on the path to recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, Embraer will find the 2022 Farnborough Airshow to showcase what the future holds for the company in eVTOLs and Urban Air Mobility, as well as a chance to promote its flagship commercial aviation program.

Featured image: The Embraer E195-E2 Tech Lion (Embraer SA)