DAS2023: EgyptAir Selects Airbus for Widebody Expansion

DUBAI — Airbus continues to receive orders for its Airbus A350 XWB program, with the latest commitment coming from EgyptAir (MS). At the Dubai Airshow in 2023, Egypt’s national airline announced that it would be acquiring 10 Airbus A350-900 aircraft as part of its expansion into long-haul flights.

Yehia Zakaria, the CEO of EgyptAir, clarified that this new order does not mean the replacement of its current Airbus A330 fleet, which has an average age of 16.4 years. Instead, both aircraft variants will coexist in MS operations for a longer period than initially anticipated. Additionally, the airline will be adding two more A330 converted freighter units to its fleet before 2025.

In addition to the A350 order, MS has taken a significant step in modernizing its short-haul fleet. On the first day of the Dubai Airshow, the airline announced a leasing agreement with the Air Lease Corporation for up to 18 Boeing 737-8 aircraft. These new aircraft are expected to be delivered to Cairo International Airport (CAI) starting in 2025.

Featured image: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways