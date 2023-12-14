European Commission Flags Safety Concerns with Egyptian Carriers

DALLAS — European safety regulators have raised concerns regarding a noticeable decline in the outcomes of ramp inspections carried out on Egyptian airlines.

While there has not been a previous blacklisting of Egyptian carriers by the European Commission, the latest update to the EU blacklist indicates a troubling trend uncovered during ramp inspections within its foreign-aircraft safety assessment program.”

Approximately 13 Egyptian carriers possess third-country operator approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), a prerequisite for operating to EU destinations. And, ramp inspections are carried out as part of the monitoring process for this authorization.

AlMasria Universal Airlines faces its second EASA third-county approval suspension. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Inspection Alerts Prompt Regulatory Action

The Commission’s statement highlighted a “growing number” of concerns emerging from these inspections. While refraining from disclosing specific airline names, it noted “significant findings” for several Egyptian carriers.

Of particular note, Cairo-based AlMasria Universal Airlines faced a second suspension of its EASA third-country approval in two years due to safety grounds.

While the Commission is not taking any immediate action against Egyptian carriers, it intends to arrange a technical meeting with the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) in the first quarter of 2024.

This initiative follows previous correspondences expressing concerns over the safety performance of Egyptian-certified carriers. In June 2023, the Commission requested documentation related to organizational oversights from the ECAA, which is currently under review.

Featured image: AlMasria Universal Airlines. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways